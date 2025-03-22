Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

