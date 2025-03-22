Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 173 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

