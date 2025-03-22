Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 4,007 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VREX stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,801,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 308,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,718,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

