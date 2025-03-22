Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 477 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 334,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,470,000 after buying an additional 199,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $256.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

