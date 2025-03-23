2,480 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,672,000 after acquiring an additional 189,622 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,137,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,358,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

