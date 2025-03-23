Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
