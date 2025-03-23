Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.8 %

ALNY opened at $283.34 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.