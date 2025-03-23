Partners Group Holding AG Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

