Partners Group Holding AG Makes New $18.17 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 781,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

