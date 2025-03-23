69,200 Shares in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Acquired by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 makes up about 2.6% of Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $15,290,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,371,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,483,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Down 1.2 %

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $338.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.37.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

