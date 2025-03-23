Partners Group Holding AG Sells 7,303 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 1.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $44,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $990.06.

Shares of EQIX opened at $834.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $903.56 and a 200 day moving average of $908.81. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

