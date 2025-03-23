Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AGD stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $10.68.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

