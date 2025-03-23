Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of AGD stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $10.68.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.