OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

