OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
OFS Credit Price Performance
NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $24.99.
OFS Credit Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.