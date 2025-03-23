Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.65 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

