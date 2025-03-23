FCA Corp TX Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

