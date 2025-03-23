Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 25th

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
FMET opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile
