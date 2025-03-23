Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 25th

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FMET opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Get Fidelity Metaverse ETF alerts:

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.