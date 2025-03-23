Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

ASGI opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Insider Activity

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, Director Thomas W. Hunersen bought 5,000 shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,020. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

