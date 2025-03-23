Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Trading Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Agile Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

