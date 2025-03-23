ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Company Profile
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ICC Labs
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.