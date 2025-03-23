Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $316,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAH opened at $104.23 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

