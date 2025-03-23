Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 664,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,102,000 after purchasing an additional 495,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

