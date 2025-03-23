Cibc World Markets Corp Has $783,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,376,000 after purchasing an additional 217,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after buying an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,553,000 after buying an additional 60,935 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,963,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 361,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 774,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

