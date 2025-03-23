BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $11.36. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 43,001 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
