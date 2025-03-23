Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.38. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,700 shares traded.
Galaxy Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.
About Galaxy Resources
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Resources
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.