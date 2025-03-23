TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day moving average of $195.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

