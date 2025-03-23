M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $57,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

