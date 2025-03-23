Washington Trust Bank Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.