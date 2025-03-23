Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,379,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $13,420,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $227.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

