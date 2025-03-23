Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 127,157 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

