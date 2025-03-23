Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,225 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Clarus were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 393.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 200,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -7.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

