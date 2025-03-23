Boston Partners Sells 17,740 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $610.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.54. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.