Boston Partners Sells 4,843 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 123,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

SM stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 4.14. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

