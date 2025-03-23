Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,505 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $23,513,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after purchasing an additional 811,334 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

