Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $602,621.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,139.67. The trade was a 32.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.24. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.75 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

