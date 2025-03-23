Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 601 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 1,285.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Report on EVERTEC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock worth $7,149,206 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.