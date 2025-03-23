iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

IWY opened at $215.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.62. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

