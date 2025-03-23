State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $90.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

