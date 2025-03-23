iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Increased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.