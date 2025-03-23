Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 882 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.2 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

