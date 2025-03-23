Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CON. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CON opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

