Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 345,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 98,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 122,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.90 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

