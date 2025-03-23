Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,189,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $79,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.64%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

