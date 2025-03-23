Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,196,000 after purchasing an additional 122,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,451,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,228 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $150.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

