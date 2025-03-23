Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $419.62 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.94 and its 200 day moving average is $430.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

