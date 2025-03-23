Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$54.83 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.66 and a one year high of C$61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

