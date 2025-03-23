Signaturefd LLC Acquires 21,807 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

