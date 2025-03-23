Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

