Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,918,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,100,000.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

SILA opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

