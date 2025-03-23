Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 267,723 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

