Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTLE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Vital Energy by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

Vital Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VTLE opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.07.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Energy news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $117,601.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,141.49. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.