Signaturefd LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Price Performance

Graham Announces Dividend

Shares of Graham stock opened at $939.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $933.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $882.98. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $683.00 and a twelve month high of $993.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

